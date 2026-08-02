OPINION | It's James Baldwin's Birthday. We Need His Wisdom Now More Than Ever.

Baldwin, born Aug. 2, 1924, in Harlem, New York, is a Black queer writer, orator, and civil rights activist. It pains me to write that sentence because he hated labels. Baldwin's legacy is complicated, some lost to history, other parts censored, while some pieces sit in boxes, restricted from public access for decades to come. Speaking of those boxes, when I was freshly out of the closet, living in NYC for graduate school, I conducted research at the Baldwin archive in Harlem. It was there, in the neighborhood where he was born and his legacy lives, that I learned Baldwin defied more than the closet of the Cold War, but was tracked through a covert operation by the CIA, and more. Baldwin shows us that while attempts at censorship and persecution will try to keep us closeted, these boxes and false binaries certainly can't keep us contained.