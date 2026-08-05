COLUMN | 'Black Faces in High Places' Won't Transform Seattle Policing

Why should Seattle be unable to find a police chief who lives here? Someone whose primary home is here, whose family is rooted here, and whose investment in the city extends beyond the job itself? Barnes maintains his primary family home in the Chicago area, where his wife and children live full-time. That raises legitimate questions about what it means to lead a department responsible for serving and protecting people in a city where you do not appear to be fully rooted. In Chicago, for example, police officers are required to live within the city limits.