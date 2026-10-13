Candles and flowers line the International Fountain at Seattle Center on July 27, 2026, during a silent vigil honoring the three people shot and killed at the Bite of Seattle the previous day. (Photo: Patty Tang)

Voices

COLUMN | Seattle Knows Public Safety Takes More Than Police. Why Not Fund It?

Seattle doesn't need to invent alternatives to policing. We have them. Our budget should give them the resources to build lives of stability, dignity, connection, and hope.