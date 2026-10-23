OPINION | Starbucks Failed Rainier Beach. There's Still Time to Make It Right.

I can't imagine that you, the smart people at our hometown coffee giant's corporate office, were unaware of the Starbucks within the Safeway just steps away. You must also have been briefed on the challenges of the location you'd chosen. In 2020, two people were shot and killed in the adjacent parking lot. In 2023, five people were shot and injured there. A man was shot in the same location in March 2025, just six months before the new Starbucks opened.