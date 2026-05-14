What AI Data Centers Could Mean for South Seattle Communities

While large data centers are not yet built in Seattle proper, there are many across the state of Washington, mostly in the Quincy and Wenatchee areas. There is also a large-load data center in Tukwila that is boasted to be “part of the largest internet campus in North America.” Seattleites likely will not have to curtail their water usage this summer, but data centers in the rest of Washington will continue using up a portion of that limited water to keep the servers cool at the expense of fishers, farmers, and communities outside of the city. Additionally, because 77% of the power Seattle City Light (SCL) delivers is hydroelectricity, Seattle ratepayers could expect to see higher electricity rates. Puget Sound Energy has already announced it is increasing electricity rates by nearly 30% over the next three years.