The Roundup: Are Data Centers Coming to the South End?

A

JS: None of the companies have actually filed a service request. So, this is all very much in the exploratory phase. Basically, this is happening across the United States, where companies that are trying to develop data centers are meeting with utilities and they're trying to find out what is going to be their best solution moving forward in the future. This is not unique to City Light by any means.

Clearly, we live in an area where people are very concerned about how our land is being used and how our resources are being used. But this is one of those cases where, you know, this is happening all over the place, and it just happened to be that we had a couple companies come to us and say, 'What would it look like?' But no service agreements have been filed, no applications, no permits. This is all in the conjecture stage.