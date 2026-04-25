The Roundup: Are Data Centers Coming to the South End?
From the Editor
What's up, South End?
There has been a lot of talk this week about new data centers potentially coming to Seattle.
This isn't an issue exclusive to our region. Data centers have been popping up around the country. In fact, there are currently over 3,000 data centers in operation nationwide.
Data centers are the physical locations that house the tech needed to support the digital world we've all been integrated into. Think generative AI (Grok, Gemini, ChatGPT) or "the cloud." These things are powered by data centers.
The problem with these data centers is that they're huge, so you need plenty of land to build them on; they're reported to be loud, so they cause noise pollution; and they use a ton of power and water, so they cause the power bills in surrounding areas to increase.
Here's why this topic is important to the South End: The current proposals for data centers in Seattle are requesting sites in Seattle City Light's southernmost coverage area. Which means all of the problems listed above would be headed to our neighborhood.
So, why would local governments around the country be interested in welcoming data centers into their cities? Duh. Money. These facilities come with new jobs and tax revenue, so local governments are incentivized to allow them even with the adverse environmental impacts.
South Seattle and South King County are already disproportionately impacted by environmental injustice. The South End is subject to worse air pollution than other areas of the city and has fewer trees (South Park has less than half the city average), and local organizations are fighting to stop the expansion of current pollution on East Marginal Way.
Would the City of Seattle really build a data center here?
After hearing the rumors, I decided to reach out to the source. I spoke to Jenn Strang, the media relations manager at Seattle City Light.
This interview has been lightly edited for length and clarity.
MD: There are reports floating around that say City Light has fielded requests to build data centers in its southernmost coverage area. Is that true?
JS: Yes. So, the City Light service area includes the City of Seattle, but also our seven franchise cities that make up unincorporated King County — like White Center, Tukwila, and parts of Renton and SeaTac. So that is true.
MD: What specific areas in that zone are being considered?
JS: The Companies that approached us are looking to explore locations in SoDo, Boulevard Park, and Tukwila.
MD: What are those companies?
MD: How does the city decide where data centers are located?
JS: The decision is actually made by the developers. They approached us and asked us to do a study about possibly locating data centers within our service area. So, our study was based on addresses that they provided.
MD: So, it wasn't City Light that put forth the southernmost coverage area?
JS: We had no say in where. We were just asked to explore what the possibilities were for these locations.
MD: Where does this process currently stand? Has City Light approved any locations?
JS: None of the companies have actually filed a service request. So, this is all very much in the exploratory phase. Basically, this is happening across the United States, where companies that are trying to develop data centers are meeting with utilities and they're trying to find out what is going to be their best solution moving forward in the future. This is not unique to City Light by any means.
Clearly, we live in an area where people are very concerned about how our land is being used and how our resources are being used. But this is one of those cases where, you know, this is happening all over the place, and it just happened to be that we had a couple companies come to us and say, 'What would it look like?' But no service agreements have been filed, no applications, no permits. This is all in the conjecture stage.
MD: This is a South Seattle-specific question. I know people around the country are concerned, but on behalf of people here in South Seattle and South King County — is there any consideration of the environmental impacts of this specific community? We already have disproportionate environmental impacts, like lack of trees, for example, where our neighborhoods get the hottest in heat waves — does this play a part in the decision to put a data center here?
JS: So, in the mayor's statement that she put out last Friday, she said [City Light is] going to be working in tandem with the Mayor's Office and with our other City departments to make sure that this is going to be the right option for our residents. But also, there's nothing that's in place currently. They're going to be starting to develop some policies, and they're looking for long-term solutions that would benefit everyone, not just business owners.
The Roundup Rundown
A new report published April 21 alleges that the Seattle Housing Authority (SHA) operates properties that are "currently in a state of disrepair or neglect."
Contributor Lauryn Bray reports that tenants have complaints about rats, mold, and significant delays on repairs in units owned by SHA, including Rainier Vista and NewHolly.
If there's one big takeaway that all of us should have from the past six years of living in this country, it's that we have to stand up for our neighbors.
Lauryn penned an excellent report on everything happening in SHA and what community members are doing for justice.
Looks like we have yet another story about pollution in the South End.
Ok, it's not about pollution, but this photo essay does cover pollution in the Duwamish as it relates to fisherman and salmon runs.
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I'm proud to be able to say: The park is open, and the official ribbon-cutting ceremony was last weekend.
Columnist Gennette Cordova was on the scene for all the festivities and penned an op-ed not only celebrating the new park, but also looking ahead to how community members are planning to expand and continue investment in Skyway.
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Mike Davis is the newsletter editor and Voices editor at the South Seattle Emerald. Born and raised in Seattle's South End, Mike is a longtime journalist who's covered everything from arts and culture to sports to politics.
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