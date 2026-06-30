Georgetown Steam Plant Reopens Possibilities for Duwamish Valley Community

The two immense turbines standing in the middle of the building's four-story concrete cavern — with piping, ductwork, and other devices weaving into and out of them, through walls and other contraptions — look as much like an abstract sculpture as it does an example of early 20th-century engineering. Today, the arts and engineering blend even more in the programming that pulses through the plant. A grassroots group led by the founder of Equinox Studios, an arts space a half-mile away from the plant, hosts science fairs and arts events in the engineering landmark and invites other groups to do the same, all while stewarding a community-informed process to transform the plant into a multipurpose space that can support the needs and dreams of the Duwamish Valley.