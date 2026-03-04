COLUMN | The Hoops Connection at Rainier Beach That Spans Three Generations

Meneese was small, says he had a two-handed jump shot, but was willing to hustle. One of 75 who tried out for the Franklin junior varsity basketball team, he earned one of the coveted 12 spots because of that hustle. The sophomore was called up for several varsity games, so he spent some time on the bench while Bethea, two years ahead, was playing. That started a bond that kept the two together on various men’s and pro-am league teams, on which Meneese continued his penchant for guarding absolutely anyone, including once the Sonic Xavier McDaniel – the exact quality Micah attributes to his older brother, Marques.