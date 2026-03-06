Seattle, King County Leaders Promise Climate Action — Accountability Next

Lin says city officials can instead focus on making neighborhoods healthier and safer. "This is a critical moment as we reimagine our built environment, because these planning decisions are oftentimes at the heart of environmental justice. We need to start trending in a better direction by transitioning away from a car-centric transportation system and toward more dense, walkable, affordable neighborhoods. Not only are vehicles one of the major contributors to our climate crisis, they're also dangerous and are killing our neighbors. … Some of the most important work we do is not going to have an immediate result, but it's going to have an enormous long-term result. How do we measure those things? I just have to think about that."