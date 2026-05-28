What Mayor Katie Wilson Says About Graham Street Station, Lake Washington Boulevard, and South End Issues

"My understanding of 'on' and 'off' is either they're on and recording things, or they are off. So [the surveillance cameras] are off," said Wilson. "We want to be able to turn them on in the instance of a credible threat, and we've been doing work to kind of define internally what that is. So they are not recording, but they are there, and we are able to turn them on if we feel that that is warranted."