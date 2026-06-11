Zahilay Outlines Affordability, Safety Priorities in First State of the County Address

FEDERAL WAY — In his first State of the County address since taking office seven months ago, King County Executive Girmay Zahilay hyped his achievements during his brief tenure while offering a bold, collaborative vision for the county. The county's first millennial, immigrant, and refugee executive (who grew up in Rainier Valley) was brought out with a mid-2010s hip-hop-beat walk-out song to thunderous applause at the Federal Way Performing Arts Center. His roughly 48-minute speech was divided into five sections: the county's response to last year's flooding and the "4 B's" — better government, breaking the cycle, building for affordability, and being in community.