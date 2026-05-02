The Roundup: Skyway Is Getting a Community Center

A

DC: We've been talking about creating a community center in Skyway for years, decades, but primarily, we've really been hyperfocused on this project now for the last several years. Initially, you know, there were some hits and misses around finding a location. That's always been a challenge. Where is this thing going to go? Skyway is not that big. We're like a couple square miles.

We have this 27-acre park in the center of Skyway, so the focus then shifted to possibly putting it in the park. I'll say, personally, I was very against it. We've worked at the West Hill Community Association for years to try and activate the park. We've done big events down there. It's really important that we preserve one of the only green spaces that Skyway has. And I think we heard that loud and clear from a lot of people. I think that there was continued pushback against this idea of, you can't give us something while taking something away from us.

When this space opened up, the bowling alley, that was huge. And so where we're at now, as far as I understand, I know that the design phase got pretty far along in the park. So I think what will have to happen next, and this is just my assumption, is that that design phase is going to have to restart or reset with that new location. And that's funding, that's time, that's effort, that's also a hard-working community advisory group that will be involved in that process and helping guide that along.