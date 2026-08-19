Seattle Will Invest $500K for Outreach in Little Saigon, North Rainier to Address Public Safety

Yet others in City government think more could be done to address public safety in Little Saigon. Quyhn Pham, director of the Seattle Department of Neighborhoods and former executive director of the Friends of Little Saigon (FLS), said she thinks the City is headed in the right direction. “But, honestly, with all the priorities and what [has] been happening, I think we could do more to highlight the CID and Little Saigon,” said Pham.