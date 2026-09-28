The Graham Street Station Is Fully Funded. Now Comes a Block Party

Truong Le arranged boxes of food on a large table in his shop. Customers can pick up a hot meal or a grab-and-go box at Tony's Bakery. They can also order decorated cakes, including wedding cakes and flower arrangements for weddings or funerals. "I serve the community through happiness and sadness," said Le. He owns Tony's Bakery and Saigon Garden, two separate shops in Empire Way Shopping Center. Le arrived in Seattle in 1989, and he had a rigorous work schedule: 6 a.m. to noon at Seattle Central College, then a job making desserts until 5 p.m., then he bused tables at Saigon Dynasty into the evening. He still works seven days a week. "They tell you to be really good at one thing in Vietnam, but here, you have to do many things well to survive," he said.