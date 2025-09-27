The Roundup: Mariners Are Off to the Playoffs. Next Stop: Heartbreak City?

A

GN: They already won a series in 2022, so we've witnessed the Mariners winning a series in the playoffs. When I was at The Seattle Times, I helped to cover that 1995 Mariners season, and then the playoff run, and that was a miracle. I've seen the Sonics go to the NBA finals on my watch. So, I've seen miracles happen. And this team, its lineup is as deep as they've ever had. And they have pitching. Those two ingredients are the formula that equals winning. So I think they're as good as anybody in the American League. So it's not going to be surprising if they go to the league championship, and I wouldn't be surprised if they win the World Series. I'm not predicting it, because I don't know how it's going to unfold yet, but definitely the team they'd draw, as the bracket stands now in the American League Division Series, is a team they can beat if it's Detroit or Cleveland, because they've already done so. And then they'll be here. That's huge.