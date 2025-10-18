The Roundup: It's Almost Time for T'Challaween
From the Editor
What's up, South End?
There's a lot going on these days, and I can feel how stressed out the city has become. Your beloved Mariners dropped two in a row this past week, and depending on how things went yesterday (I'm writing this before Game 5), I'm either high-fiving you or I'm sending y'all much-needed love as the M's head into Game 6.
But don't worry, I have just what you need to help ease your mind: an update on this year's T'Challaween.
As I'm sure you all know, T'Challaween is the Emerald's annual Halloween event. We host a costume parade for the wonderfully creative youth in the South End and pass out tons of candy along the way, and neighbors along the route have been known to join in (with candy chutes and costumes and communal fun).
Last year, kids popped giant bubbles, took photos with someone who may have been our managing editor — or an owl, and took photos in front of our T'Challaween backdrop. Unofficially, when weather permits, you'll also find a slew of costumed children eating treats and playing on the playground at Jefferson Park. Fun times!
You can join T'Challaween — it's a FREE event — next Saturday, Oct. 25, from 1–4 p.m.
This year, we're introducing something new: our first annual South End Gem Awards.
These awards honor people making a difference in the South End by building community and supporting others.
We'll officially announce the honorees next week with profiles published in the Emerald (though lucky readers of The Roundup newsletter got the info first — subscribe here to become one of them).
The Roundup Rundown
The federal government shutdown has left an estimated 6,000 South Enders who depend on the Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program uncertain about its future.
Contributor Jacquelyn Jimenez Romero reports that local leaders are expecting a spike in visitors to food banks and are working to find a temporary solution.
WIC provides low-income families who are pregnant, postpartum, or have children under 5 with access to healthy foods. South Seattle and South King County already experience high rates of food insecurity and are home to many food deserts.
You can read more about the threat to WIC and the response from officials in Jacquelyn's article.
It's time to get ready for flu season, and both kids and adults can access free vaccines statewide.
Maya Tizon reports that 60 locations in the South End are participating in the Children's Vaccination Program, which provides free flu shots and other vaccinations to kids 6 months to 18 years old.
And a handful of locations are participating in the Adult Vaccination Program, for uninsured adults ages 19 and older.
For more information on where programs are located, and why getting vaccinated is so important, read Maya's full article.
There's a new teacher informing children about the importance of vaccinations: a magical unicorn named Millie.
Emerald Editor-at-Large Marcus Harrison Green went behind the scenes with Seattle Indian Health Board Executive Vice President Abigail Echo-Hawk and youth intern G'Centae Rodriguez, the creative minds behind Millie, to learn about the coloring book teaching kids about public health.
You can get the full rundown in Marcus' latest column.
Mike Davis is the newsletter editor and Voices editor at the South Seattle Emerald. Born and raised in Seattle's South End, Mike is a longtime journalist who's covered everything from arts and culture to sports to politics.