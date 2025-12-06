The Roundup: Community Reacts to Fatal Police Shooting

A

CC: The first thing I noticed was protest signs. I just want to say that the official flyer does call it a rally, which is interesting, because a rally does insinuate that there is a goal of change, or at least awareness. So, I could see how protest signs are being utilized in that space, specifically against police killings, police violence. But there were some Black Lives Matter signs. So, honestly, immediately I was like, "Oh, are these recycled signs from 2020?" ... I assumed it was people from the neighborhood who showed up at this, but it was a small group of maybe a dozen people at first with some amplified noise.

As soon as I walked up, there was someone in the crowd, a Black woman with her child, yelling that she did not trust these people running this event. Basically saying that anyone she doesn't recognize as being someone who's working in this community already, and anyone working with legislators, does not automatically mean you are here for Black people.

There was some kind of language from organizers around the word "victimhood" that really triggered some of the Black Americans that said they did not want to be represented with that word at all, and that they were survivors. But it escalated very quickly. It was yelling. It was profanity. There was a person on the mic who identified as Native and being from Bainbridge Island that was verbally removed from the mic because people in the crowd said she wasn't from here.