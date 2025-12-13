The Roundup: Let the Gift-Giving Begin

I also have to admit that as a lifelong Pacific Northwesterner, I've given out more coffee gift cards than I'm comfortable admitting. But what can I say … y'all love coffee! So, if you want to give a gift that you know the coffee drinker in your life will use, let me suggest a gift card to Boon Boona. I'm a bit of a coffee connoisseur, and I've made many trips to Boon Boona's Renton location to pick up imported beans. So whether you want a gift card, beans, or accessories, Boon Boona should be your go-to this year.