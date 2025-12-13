The Roundup: Let the Gift-Giving Begin
From the Editor
What's up, South End?
The holidays are here, which means we've officially entered gift-giving season.
I know a lot of y'all are still boycotting Target, and with the latest barista strike, a lot of people will also be stepping away from Starbucks. I know that could put a strain on some people's holiday shopping.
No worries. We got y'all covered. Emerald contributors Skyler Smalls and Patheresa Wells have put together a guide that lets you know where you can shop in the South End to buy gifts from locals.
Skyler and Patheresa compiled a comprehensive list, but I want to highlight a few of my own favorites.
First, I want to go south of Seattle. If you're looking for a gift for the fashionable person in your life, eTc Tacoma should be at the top of your list of places to look. This Black-owned business that proudly represents the 253 has plenty of hoodies, beanies, and accessories that celebrate the Pacific Northwest and are sure to keep your loved ones looking good.
I also have to admit that as a lifelong Pacific Northwesterner, I've given out more coffee gift cards than I'm comfortable admitting. But what can I say … y'all love coffee! So, if you want to give a gift that you know the coffee drinker in your life will use, let me suggest a gift card to Boon Boona. I'm a bit of a coffee connoisseur, and I've made many trips to Boon Boona's Renton location to pick up imported beans. So whether you want a gift card, beans, or accessories, Boon Boona should be your go-to this year.
For a full list of BIPOC and South End businesses to buy gifts from, check out the Emerald's complete gift guide. For additional recommendations, head over to Intentionalist, which has local business guides (and sometimes deals) all year long. And if you're interested in pop-up holiday markets, check out Emerald contributor Grace Madigan's list at the bottom of this newsletter.
Happy holidays, South End!
The Roundup Rundown
As South End residents are still processing and in mourning after a man was killed by police in Othello last week, City Council has voted to approve a new police contract.
In a meeting that was described by Emerald contributor Maya Tizon as "intense," Council approved the contract with a 6–3 vote.
New District 2 Councilmember Eddie Lin voted against the contract, speaking about his personal experience with police brutality.
A year and a half has passed since student Amarr Murphy-Paine was killed in the Garfield High School parking lot, and his murder still hasn't been solved.
School safety is a hot topic in local politics, and in October, the Seattle Public Schools School Board voted down a proposed pilot that would bring officers back inside schools.
Emerald contributors Mark Epstein and Michael Dixon wrote about the unsolved murder and the steps that can be taken by city leaders to create more safety for students.
The Emerald is continuing our coverage of the Rainier Beach basketball team. Contributor Glenn Nelson was at this week's 90–52 rout of Bishop Blanchet.
Mike Davis is the newsletter editor and Voices editor at the South Seattle Emerald. Born and raised in Seattle's South End, Mike is a longtime journalist who's covered everything from arts and culture to sports to politics.