The Roundup: Seattle's New City Attorney Clears Up Controversy

EE: Officers have full discretion to make an arrest. What happens next is, the officer could have the training and know the person is dealing with substance use disorder and is a candidate that can be referred to LEAD. That could happen. Or, the officer could decide they are arresting the person and referring them to the City Attorney's Office for prosecution. That case would then come to us.

What we are saying, and what the memo we sent to the office is saying, is that we are going to ensure we are following what the law says. The law says that cases that are arrests for drug use or user quantity drug possession are strongly encouraged to go through LEAD or diversion. That is essentially what the memo says we're doing as a first approach, following the law, making the proper referral to LEAD. However, if someone is not eligible for LEAD, if there are other things additionally charged to that individual, or if the person has made no meaningful progress in LEAD, we reserve the right to use traditional approaches.

There was a report from the Department of Public Defense, and The Seattle Times reported on this too: In the last few years, this office, under the previous city attorney, was criminally charging people for drug use or user quantity drug possession, putting them into the criminal justice system without getting them actually connected with any services or treatment. It actually said that out of the 215 folks that got criminal charges here in this office, only six of them were connected with treatment, which means 97% of people are not getting treatment. So that means they're right back out on our streets and dealing with substance use disorder. It was also alarming that it said Black people were four times more represented in that body of 215 criminal cases. So we are just fixing the current state of affairs.