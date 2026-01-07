COLUMN | Road Lessons Fuel Rainier Beach Basketball Surge as J.J. Crawford Emerges

The loss to Southridge had set the stage for adding a couple ingredients to Beach's winning formula. Afterward, the Vikings stayed locked down in their locker room for a lengthy discussion about focus, energy, and trust. Kam Babbs, the Vikings' 6-foot-5 human pogo stick, took the talk to heart and produced a breakout 25 points off the bench. Babbs essentially led the Portland tournament in shooting, hitting 15 of 18 shots (83.3%) and scored 10 points in each of Beach's next three road victories. He took a hard foul during a breakaway against Roosevelt, but the Vikings hope his resulting injury is limited to a bruise above his left knee. Achilles Reyna, a 6-foot-8 transfer from Eastside Catholic, gained his eligibility while in Arizona and adds size, rebounding, and back-end defense, and, with 22 points against Roosevelt, unveiled a classic post-up element Rainier Beach previously lacked.