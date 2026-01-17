The Roundup: Draze Drops the Seahawks Anthem We've Been Waiting For

A

Draze: I wanted to do something that felt like the unofficial street anthem, you know what I mean? Something that really captures how the town is rocking with these young boys. They don't always get to feel our energy. And so, I knew I wanted to do something after that San Francisco 49ers game, but I typically do not do theme songs. And after that game, I was like, "Yo, man, I rock with these boys for real."

So I was like, who do I call? And without a doubt, it was easy, I hit Vitamin D. The funny part is, I hit Vita, and we got on the phone, and I just explained what I wanted the vibe to be. I know Vita is a football fan. We talk about the Seahawks all the time. And he's like, "I got you, I'm gonna send it to you tonight." 30 minutes later, the beat drops into my phone. It took him 30 minutes. That brother got the assignment.