The Roundup: A Wage Win for Domestic Workers

A

BT: Let's start by defining what a domestic worker is: Somebody who comes into your home and helps with the running of your life. So that could be a nanny who lives with you or an au pair that helps with the kids. That could be a gardener. It could be a cook, a maid, a home health care worker helping with someone from the aging generation. Maybe you have someone coming in a few times a week to run errands.

I describe it as any work that is born out of the history of slavery or indentured servitude.

Thus, people who do this work are people who have a history of slavery or indentured servitude. So, we're talking about people of color, immigrants, documented and not refugees. Primarily women, primarily non-English-speaking, and a lot of times, folks that are new to the country or have been involved in this work for quite some time.