The Roundup: Why Molly's Not Mad About the Millionaires Tax

A

MMN: Our shop in Columbia City is so important to me. Small businesses being in our communities, in our little business districts in our neighborhoods, it is so vital. It's really an absolute shame that big-box stores and big corporations have impacted the ability of small businesses to do what we do best over the last 40 or 50 years or so. Because small businesses aren't just business, they're not just a part of the economy, they're also community centers, and they play huge parts in neighborhood safety. We are one of the businesses that's open the latest in Columbia City, and that puts a big burden on us in terms of public safety, and we take that seriously. I wish that more small businesses were open later but it's hard. It's hard to stay open late, and you need the business to support it. And the culture of these big app companies delivering your food straight to your door has eroded the ability of small businesses to stay open late and to have in-person, real life interactions.

And lately, I think this last year in particular, I've sort of been like, "I just want to live life like the '90s." I was a teenager in the '90s, and I'm sorry, but it was better. We didn't have cellphones. There were no apps. There was no gig economy. You had to do things in real life. You had to look people in the eyes. You had to talk to each other. There was more respectful communication between each other. You had to get brave and speak up and be kind if you wanted something from someone. It was a whole different world. It felt like more things were possible between human beings.