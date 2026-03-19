COLUMN | Another Vigil, Another Failure. No Arrest Can Fix What We've Lost.

I do not say this to shame anyone. I know the exhaustion so many of us carry. I know people are overworked, underpaid, and frightened, trying to hold together households with duct tape and hope. But exhaustion is already here. It is the air we breathe. The question is not whether we will be tired. The question is what we will spend ourselves on. We can be exhausted by the aftermath of devastation, or we can be exhausted by the slow, imperfect, preventative work of loving a community before the worst happens.