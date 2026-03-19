COLUMN | Another Vigil, Another Failure. No Arrest Can Fix What We've Lost.
When Seattle police announced Tuesday that the person arrested in connection with the killings of Tyjon Stewart and Tra'Veiah Houfmuse was a teenager, I did not feel the clean, cinematic closure public officials often peddle at press conferences. Because if the person accused of taking two young lives is himself still a child, then what we are witnessing is not simply a crime — it is a community catastrophe.
Two boys are dead. Another boy's life, whatever the courts decide, has now been fed into the jaws of a carceral system designed to punish with precision and heal never. And the rest of us are left, again, with candles and flowers and voices breaking at vigils. We are left to explain to children why the bus stop outside their school became an execution site.
There will be policy arguments, as there always are. More police. More cameras. More prosecutions. More funding for intervention. Less funding for intervention. Someone will insist this proves their worldview. Someone else will weaponize grief for their own ends. And all the while, the dead remain dead, and the living remain unprotected.
But if we are honest, none of these debates, however necessary, will save us by themselves. Public safety matters. Gun violence prevention matters. Trauma care, mental health services, stable housing, good schools, living-wage jobs, and freedom from the structural violence that chokes so many Black and brown communities — all of it matters. To say otherwise would be a lie. But the conditions that produce despair, alienation, and violence are not cultural accidents. They are the predictable outcome of a society that has never loved Black children the way it loves its own contentment.
What ails us cannot be arrested away. It cannot be surveilled into submission. It cannot be solved only in budget hearings. It must also be met in the ordinary, unwitnessed corners of life — in after-school programs, tutoring circles, barbershops, gym bleachers, and community centers. In long conversations with a teenager whose anger is really grief, and whose silence is really a scream not to be abandoned.
Years ago, my mother and I volunteered in a tutoring program in Rainier Beach, mostly serving Black students. People drove from as far as Shoreline to pour into children who were not their own by blood but were theirs by responsibility. That is what I keep thinking about now: How many such spaces still exist, and how many are starved not only for money but for consistent human presence?
I do not say this to shame anyone. I know the exhaustion so many of us carry. I know people are overworked, underpaid, and frightened, trying to hold together households with duct tape and hope. But exhaustion is already here. It is the air we breathe. The question is not whether we will be tired. The question is what we will spend ourselves on. We can be exhausted by the aftermath of devastation, or we can be exhausted by the slow, imperfect, preventative work of loving a community before the worst happens.
That kind of love is not sentimental. It is disciplined and inconvenient. It demands we set down our egos, our grudges, our territorialism, our pathological need for credit. It asks whether we are more committed to being right or to being present. Are we performing community, or building it?
I say that not as an accusation but as a confession. I know the seductions of pride. I know what it is to let conflict calcify, to let bridges weaken instead of repairing them, to withhold invitation because someone had not been here long enough or had not earned, in my private ledger, a seat at the table. But our community cannot afford that kind of smallness. The luxury of pettiness belongs to people whose children are not dying.
And, the thing that has always made South Seattle more than the city's deficit narrative: people here keep saving one another.
This community was my father holding me after a suicide attempt and telling me my life still had worth. This community was the elders of Skyway who refused to reduce gang members to their worst moment and helped them imagine a future beyond it. This community was the people who stood beside my editor Mike Davis when he was a young person in trouble and helped steady him toward the life he now lives in service to others.
These are not exceptional stories. They are the ordinary architecture of community survival, the quiet interventions that happen between people. The unglamorous labor that goes unnoticed but has kept entire generations alive. This is the inheritance we rarely name loudly enough: not pathology, but persistence. Not brokenness, but an unheralded tradition of catching one another before the fall.
We can be exhausted by the aftermath of devastation, or we can be exhausted by the slow, imperfect, preventative work of loving a community before the worst happens.
—Marcus Harrison Green
So let this be the call to show up. Not once. Not occasionally, when convenient. But with consistency. Mentor. Tutor. Coach. Volunteer at the organizations already doing this work — those that are underfunded, understaffed, yet still showing up year after year. Know the names of the young people on your block. Ask what they are creating, hoping for, and fearing.
This is not about saviorism, or rescue fantasies, or the mythology of individual heroism. It is about understanding that no one is coming to save us. If we do not build the nets that catch our children before they fall, no one else will.
Tyjon and Tra'Veiah deserved a world that held them. They deserved to grow old. They deserved futures we will never see. What we owe them now is to make sure their deaths do not become just another data point in the litany of loss. What we owe them is to love the living with the same fierceness we bring to mourning the dead.
Marcus Harrison Green is the founder of the South Seattle Emerald.
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