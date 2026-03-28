The Roundup: Will the Sonics Come Back to Seattle?

A

JB: It's a concern. It's absolutely a concern. Because you're right, like, it's this sort of transactional state that we put sports in. They make so much money, and we have to spend so much money on them. You can't even turn on the TV and watch the games — you have to have so many streaming services, it makes it less intimate.

When you talk about community, you're talking about sports franchises being a civic asset. And in theory, you can reach out and touch them. Like, you can go to their basketball camps, and you get their autographs in practice, and all of these kinds of things. In theory, you can see them at a restaurant or grocery store. That's what that's all about.

The cool thing is that it's going to be a continuation of the Sonics, but they're also going to be a new franchise. So they're going to have to do a lot more community activations than what you would see if they had been around this entire time. So in this rebirth, the kids will get to see the team go from the ground up.