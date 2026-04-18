The Roundup: Councilmember Foster Shares Her Hopes for the Future

A

DF: I love the way you framed that, and I want to deliver on those expectations. Part of the way I think about being citywide is that there’s a bit of an equity lens to how to think about it. So, I know that not only does D2 have expectations of me, but D2 has things that it needs and deserves. For example, in these first however many days it’s been, we’ve sent some letters to our federal representatives supporting increased money to come around the light rail stations for pedestrian improvements. Because we know that’s a priority. And that’s got to be a priority for D2. If you’re looking across the city — and we just had a briefing yesterday on Vision Zero — and if you think about traffic accidents or traffic fatalities, two of the most dangerous streets in the city are in D2. That’s MLK and Rainier. So, it’s my job to work on making those improvements and being a voice to say, “This is where we need partnership.”

One of the first community things we did was sitting down with folks at Rainier Beach Action Coalition, and they walked us through a slide deck around the station over there and said, “This is the plan that we were promised 20 years ago, and it still hasn’t been delivered.” So, with my team, which has been working collaboratively with Councilmember Eddie Lin’s team, we’re working on follow-ups for that.

When we’re looking at any piece of legislation that comes in front of us, we’re looking at those questions: Where does this impact the neighborhoods where economic development and safety have been under-delivered?