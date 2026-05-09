The Roundup: The Storm Is Building
From the Editor
What's up, South End?
It's a big week (and not just because we sold out the F*** Fascism fundraiser — but thanks to everyone who supported).
I'm excited because the WNBA season kicks off this weekend. As I write, the Seattle Storm is just hours away from the opener at Climate Pledge Arena against the Golden State Valkyries.
By the time this hits your inbox, the game will have been played, but I still want to talk Storm to help everyone get ready for the season.
Some fans are saying this is a rebuild year. We know the Storm lost some key players from last year and is looking to regain some footing.
However, plenty of fans are excited for this upcoming season. We have new additions, including Flau'jae Johnson, a rookie with the potential to become a superstar.
To break down the new season and give us some insight on where our excitement level should be, I turned to an expert.
Jen Barnes is the owner of Rough & Tumble, one of the first women's-sports-focused sports bars in the country. And the pub's newest location is in Columbia City, which makes the South End a new hub to watch the Storm.
I recently chatted with Jen about the Storm's upcoming season, why fans should be excited, and why Columbia City is a great place to support the team with neighbors.
This interview has been lightly edited for length and clarity.
MD: A few big questions for you as we head into the new season: Is the Storm in rebuild mode right now? And what should Storm fans be excited about?
JB: Yes, there's no doubt about it, we're definitely in rebuild mode. We have a new coach. She actually comes into [Rough & Tumble's] Columbia City location a good amount. That's kind of nice. And, yes, I think there's no question that we're in rebuild mode. But I love rebuild mode, and I think that there's so many different elements that are in this rebuild that it's going to be so much fun. There is so much new energy right now. I mean, the draft class that we just had, kind of building off of Dominique Malonga, is so much fun to watch. I don't think many people have seen Natisha Hiedeman's post about Mount Rainier. And it's the sense of joy and excitement and, you know, her landing at SeaTac and having people stoked that she's here — like there's a sense of joy and wonder that I think feels really strong right now. I think that is going to shift the feeling in the arena to a sense of joy and wonder as we watch these young women athletes who are just so badass, figuring out who they are, and in the process, bringing our team and our fanbase along with them.
MD: You kind of touched on my next question, which is how the team is going to look different this year. You know, we lost some people. We gained some people. Can you talk a little bit about the new additions?
JB: Awa Fam is not getting enough attention. I think it's obvious why she's the No. 1 draft pick internationally, and locals don't know her quite as well, but I think she's going to be exceptionally fun to watch. I love that our team leadership is going after international players. It's really cool. I'm really excited to watch her play. And then I'm a big StudBudz fan, and, you know, we have one-half of the StudBudz here now. Natisha's energy is just so joyous. So that's really exciting. And then Flau'jae Johnson is just a fave. Across the board, there are a bunch of people that we are excited to fan over and to support. And I think, truly, that Sonia Raman, our new head coach, is being underestimated right now. She's the former assistant for the New York Liberty. She brings a ton of experience. I think she's pretty humble, so we're seeing less hype. I think she's going to be coming in and giving us a few really awesome surprises.
MD: One of the things that's always been cool about the Storm is that when you go to the games, they do a lot to make those games fun, and it is a very enjoyable experience. But not everybody can get tickets. If you can't make it to watch the Storm live, why is Rough & Tumble a good place to watch?
JB: We are a home bar for the Storm. We partner with them on a lot of events too. So keep your eye on our socials. We're always doing fun stuff in collaboration with the Storm. But Rough & Tumble is the first place in the world purposely opened and built to prioritize playing women's and men's sports equally. So that means focusing on women's sports. So the Storm games are always on, always, always, always, there's never any question. They will always be on. They'll usually be on the main screen. There is always sound, so you can hear the announcers, which is unusual in sports bars — a lot of sports bars just play music. We're big fans of sports. We love watching the game. We love hearing about the game. We love hearing the crowd cheers, so the sound is on.
MD: Can you talk to us a little bit about the environment and what it's like to be able to come and watch sports with other people?
JB: I think one of the things that I love and that we work very hard to foster is that you're not just coming to watch the game. There's actually community, and it's very common for us to get solo women coming in by themselves, to sit at the bar comfortably without feeling awkward about asking questions about the game. We are as invested in building the fanbase across women's sports. And in order to become a fan of the game, whatever that game is, you do kind of have to understand how it's played, otherwise it just looks like people running around, right? And so many of the women — and there's some men too, on our staff — are athletes or former athletes themselves. They really understand the games and love talking about them. So it's a great opportunity to learn the basics and to come in and get excited. You do not need to be a sports fan to come to experience basketball, and many people are not, but I guarantee that you might become one. So it's a wonderful experience.
The Roundup Rundown
This is solid reporting from editor Yuko Kodama. If you're at all curious about the history of organizing and coalition building in Seattle, this article has what you need.
And, as she usually does, Yuko found a way to surprise me with a few facts I didn't know.
In this great Q&A, contributor Bri Little interviewed Central District native Jordan Daisy. For those who follow local prep sports, you'll remember Daisy from his role on the 2006 Franklin High School Quakers basketball team. The team won a state championship, beating the Curtis Senior High School team from Tacoma that was led by future NBA star Isaiah Thomas.
Here, Bri talks with Daisy not about hoops, but about a decision that changed the course of his life and how he's working to move forward.
A few weeks ago, the community celebrated the ribbon cutting ceremony at Black Panther Park in Skyway.
Now, the Black Panthers are back in the news.
Contributor Hillary Montes De Oca-Salazar reports that community members attended a Seattle Landmarks Preservation Board meeting last month with a request: that the board name the People's Wall, a structure that honors the Seattle Chapter of the Black Panther Party.
We have an update … but you'll have to click here to read it.
For a little context, the People's Wall is a structure commissioned in 1969 to honor the Seattle chapter of the Black Panther Party. It's located in the Central District on East Spruce Street.
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Mike Davis is the newsletter editor and Voices editor at the South Seattle Emerald. Born and raised in Seattle's South End, Mike is a longtime journalist who's covered everything from arts and culture to sports to politics.
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