The Roundup: The Storm Is Building

A

JB: Yes, there's no doubt about it, we're definitely in rebuild mode. We have a new coach. She actually comes into [Rough & Tumble's] Columbia City location a good amount. That's kind of nice. And, yes, I think there's no question that we're in rebuild mode. But I love rebuild mode, and I think that there's so many different elements that are in this rebuild that it's going to be so much fun. There is so much new energy right now. I mean, the draft class that we just had, kind of building off of Dominique Malonga, is so much fun to watch. I don't think many people have seen Natisha Hiedeman's post about Mount Rainier. And it's the sense of joy and excitement and, you know, her landing at SeaTac and having people stoked that she's here — like there's a sense of joy and wonder that I think feels really strong right now. I think that is going to shift the feeling in the arena to a sense of joy and wonder as we watch these young women athletes who are just so badass, figuring out who they are, and in the process, bringing our team and our fanbase along with them.