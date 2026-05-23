The Roundup: The Scoop on South End Eateries

A

GM: Back in college, right after I finished journalism school, I wrote an article about the 100th anniversary of the original Tsue Chong fortune cookie and noodle factory for the International Examiner. I just loved that it was a food story, but also about this business, and this community, and I just love being able to explore all these aspects. Then I interned for Seattle Met and was the designated food intern, so I got the experience of writing about openings and closings, and doing a lot of fact checking.

The food scene has changed a lot since I was at Seattle Met, but I think that really got me interested in putting my ear to the ground and following chefs and their restaurants and restaurant openings and closings in this community. I have always loved writing about food.

So when this opportunity became available, I said yes. It's a way for me to get back to where I was when I developed a love for journalism. And getting to explore more South End restaurants is just so exciting. Food stories have been part of my journalism throughout my career. I'm so stoked to do this with the Emerald.