The Roundup: The Scoop on South End Eateries
From the Editor
What's up, South End?
I'm excited this week. We get to talk about one of my favorite topics … food!
I've always said food is a gateway to culture. It's the perfect starting point to understanding different cultures and a great way to build community and bond with others.
Starting next week, Emerald contributor Grace Madigan will be writing a column about the South End's expansive culinary cuisine and the people behind the meals.
Have you ever wondered who has the best boba in the South End? Or, are you looking to relitigate the pizza champion of South Seattle?
Better yet, have you ever wondered why The Flour Box in Hillman City always has a line around the corner on the weekends? A few weekends ago, I was on Beacon Hill and tried to go to Homer, but it had a line down the block, so I went a few doors down to The Coupe & Flute (sidenote — I highly recommend the crabcakes). Should I have waited? Are these places worth the wait?
All of these questions and many more will be answered in Grace's food column. And, as a bonus, we're also taking restaurant recs from all of you: If you have a favorite place to eat that people should know about, or if there's a place you always drive by but haven't had the chance to try, or if there's a spot you're curious about, hit us up. Grace will go, eat, and report back.
To preview the upcoming column, I recently chatted with Grace. She told me about her history as a food reporter, described how this column will also help explore the culture of the neighborhood, and gave me a sneak preview of the restaurant she visited this week for her column that will publish next week.
This interview has been lightly edited for length and clarity.
MD: What's your experience as a food writer, and how did you decide to start covering food in the South End?
GM: Back in college, right after I finished journalism school, I wrote an article about the 100th anniversary of the original Tsue Chong fortune cookie and noodle factory for the International Examiner. I just loved that it was a food story, but also about this business, and this community, and I just love being able to explore all these aspects. Then I interned for Seattle Met and was the designated food intern, so I got the experience of writing about openings and closings, and doing a lot of fact checking.
The food scene has changed a lot since I was at Seattle Met, but I think that really got me interested in putting my ear to the ground and following chefs and their restaurants and restaurant openings and closings in this community. I have always loved writing about food.
So when this opportunity became available, I said yes. It's a way for me to get back to where I was when I developed a love for journalism. And getting to explore more South End restaurants is just so exciting. Food stories have been part of my journalism throughout my career. I'm so stoked to do this with the Emerald.
MD: You kind of touched on this, but I want to ask you directly: How will you use this food writing to explore and help our audience explore the diverse cultures of the South End?
GM: Just recognizing my own background, as someone who's Chinese but grew up in a white family, because I'm adopted — a transracial adoptee — my food background looks a certain way and reflects my identity because of that. There's a lot of foods that I'm already comfortable with, but there's so many more that I admit that I have no idea about. I look forward to exploring new foods and cultures myself — I think that's one of the perks about being a journalist. I get to go to places outside of my own comfort zone and then share my experience with others who may be just as curious. Sometimes it can be scary entering a new restaurant. I hope to be a proxy, to encourage other people to try new places, and to help know what to order and help them not feel self-conscious. I hope my column makes new foods feel more accessible to people.
MD: As an editor, I have some insider information … I know you've already visited a restaurant and written your first column. I don't want to spoil the article, but can you let us know where you went and give us just a little taste of what will be in the column?
GM: I went to Mangosteen's, which is on Othello, and in King Plaza, and referring back to when I got started in food writing at the Seattle Met, I remember Mangosteen's being a place that kept popping up but I had never got to try. So, knowing they had just opened a brick-and-mortar place, I thought this would be a fun full-circle moment to go try them for this first column. I won't give away too much, but I will say: Their fried chicken is not the only thing worth visiting for. It's what they are known for, but they have a whole menu of items that are can't-miss.
The Roundup Rundown
The World Cup is almost here, and the city is expecting hundreds of thousands of people to show up for the global sporting event.
What will this mean for small business owners in the Chinatown-International District?
With issues of security, surveillance, and public safety in general still looming in the backdrop of a city — and a neighborhood — hopeful for the potential economic boost, there are still a ton of unanswered questions as the World Cup draws near.
Editor Yuko Kodama went to the CID and spoke with locals about the game plan for the upcoming event. You can read Yuko's latest report right here, and find out the knowns and unknowns from people on the ground.
The 27th annual Massive Monkees Day is right around the corner.
The beloved Seattle breakdance crew has been hosting battles, parties, and community events around Seattle for nearly 30 years.
Is the group's time here coming to an end? (Cue dramatic record scratch.)
As much as I would love to give y'all the tea here, I'll hold back my opinions and direct you to Maya Tizon's article. She has all the details on the Massive Monkees and whether this year's annual event will be its last.
Did you know that there are currently 755 anti-trans bills being proposed across 42 states right now?
Did you know that even here in Washington State, there are people fighting against the rights of trans folks every day?
Did you know there are people in our communities fighting tooth and nail against all of this, even as you read these words?
Contributor Reagan E. J. Jackson penned an op-ed this week with a deep dive into this legislation, the people it impacts, and the people standing up for neighbors and community members.
Sign Up for More!
This is an abbreviated version of The Roundup newsletter. To get the entire newsletter, including a weekly list of events to check out and my shout-out to South End Gems, subscribe here. See you next week!
Mike Davis is the newsletter editor and Voices editor at the South Seattle Emerald. Born and raised in Seattle's South End, Mike is a longtime journalist who's covered everything from arts and culture to sports to politics.
No Paywalls. No Billionaires. Just Us.
We're building a newsroom rooted in community, not corporate backing. Help us raise funds to hire our first-ever full-time reporter and grow our capacity to cover the South End. Donate today.