The Roundup: Meet the Grand Marshal Who's Making History

A

DD: So, annually, for the past 52 years of the Seattle Pride Parade, they always pick a Grand Marshal. And that's based on the work that [the Grand Marshal has] done, the history and legacy of what they've done in the community — and they lead the charge.

For me, it's about being recognized as a respected community leader who has worked in the community, and being honored for my contributions. When you look at the 52-year history of Seattle Pride, there's never really been a Black gay male from this area [as Grand Marshal]. There have been a great many folks who have contributed to this community, but they have all been folks who [either] moved here, or they are from organizations that are Black, but they are not specifically a Black person.

Most of the time, people get their flowers when they're 70 or 80, so for Seattle Pride, with their theme for this year's parade being "Rally," for them to ask me to do this during one of their biggest moments — I mean, they could have got someone famous, they just had the guy from Star Trek a few years ago, and they decided to select me. They wanted to use me as an example of what it means to rally. I'm super honored for Seattle Pride to give me this opportunity.