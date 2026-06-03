OPINION | To the Class of 2026: Your Actions Can Help Shape Our Future

Though circumstances always change, the year has shown numerous examples we can look to for inspiration. In Skyway, the brilliant work and imagination of Nyema Clark, Rainier Beach graduate and founder of the Nurturing Roots organization, brought hundreds of volunteers to open the first Black Panther Park in the world in April. The food pantry and library at the park are already being stocked and used. The herbs and fruit trees are already flourishing. At the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Clark said, “I wanted to give the people who lived this history their flowers while they are still here.” The park is just one example of how community can be seeded.