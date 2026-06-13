The Roundup: A Red Card for Seattle When It Comes to FIFA

A

SV: We do a lot of digital access and education in our area. There are still businesses that don't have point of purchase technology; some don't even have Wi-Fi. We are the home of Plate of Nations through the MLK Business Association, which we staffed.

Our main focus is anti-displacement. That's why, you know, MLKBA started, because the light rail and eminent domain and all that stuff was happening — we wanted businesses to have the opportunity to stay, if that's what they wanted to do. To stay and grow. We believe that just like homeownership builds generational wealth, so does business ownership, and that's very important in the South End.

A lot of immigrants that come into the U.S. land especially in the South End of Seattle, and one of the ways that they participate in community and make it home for themselves is through starting a business and creating a space for others that come into the community to gather.