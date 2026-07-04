The Roundup: The World Cup Bump That Wasn't

A

MT: Most of what I was hearing was that the foot traffic and the sales had pretty much stayed the same as it would normally be. I talked to the manager at Oasis Tea Zone, for example, and he said that he was expecting at least a 10% increase in sales during the World Cup, like on a per day basis, and he was saying that they hadn't really seen a difference. It was mostly just the regulars coming in. When I asked him if it was disappointing, he said that it wasn't necessarily disappointing, because they're not doing worse than before, but it's just not what they were expecting.

I heard a lot of the same thing or very similar things from each of the businesses I spoke to. It was interesting talking to all of them, because I think collectively, they were all hoping for more.