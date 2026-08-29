The Roundup: How Seattle Teens Send Off Summer

A

MLR: I think we've actually been doing it for over 30 years now. The current version of the teen musical started in '95. And even three years before that it had a smaller version of what it became.

But it is kind of crazy to think this program has been around this long. The thing that's even crazier is to know that there are people who have been in Seattle, some born and raised in Seattle, who have still never heard of this program and never have seen a show, which is crazy to us. A couple years ago, somebody came up to us and very excitedly said, "The Teen Summer Musical is the best-kept secret in Seattle," and we were like, "But why is it a secret?" Everybody should already have it on their calendar that this is how they bridge the summer back to school. This is the last thing that happens in the city of Seattle before we all go back to school.

But why do I think it has lasted so long? A couple reasons. One is Isiah Anderson Jr. Period, point blank, full stop. The only person who has been with this program for 30 years is Isiah, and it is because of him that it has the legs that it has and has had the longevity that it has had. And then he would agree that the next part of the answer is because he always assembles a team of people who are not only great artists and creatives, but they are people who understand youth work. They are people who understand what it means to put on a show, and they are people who want the community to be proud.