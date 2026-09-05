The Roundup: Should SPD Go All In on Drones?

A

SM: Let me preface this with: I am not an attorney. But, I am not aware of any police department that has any kind of autonomous drone program. Every drone program I am aware of, and I believe the law requires this, there has to be a human operator. Until recently, they had to be within line of sight of a human. As of recently, police departments can get line of sight waivers from the FAA, where if you meet certain requirements, you no longer actually have to have human eyes on it, as far as being able to physically see it, but you're still required to have a human pilot there. I don't think it's legal to have just autonomous drones flying around doing whatever they want.

Again, caveat, I'm not a lawyer. But my understanding is that the federal law does not allow dangerous weapons to be attached to drones. I haven't seen or heard or been aware of any police departments that have even attempted to do that, let alone done that. But there is some nuance with the way that dangerous weapons are defined in federal code. Technically you could, in theory, attach a less lethal weapon to it, say a taser or some sort of pepper spray irritant or something like that. I am not aware of that happening, and a lot of jurisdictions have passed laws that ban even less than lethal weapons from being used on drones.