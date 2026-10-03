The Roundup: What Are the Big Issues Facing Small Businesses?

A

LC: Admittedly, I'm taking some liberties with the word recession, which many people likely know is most accurately associated with an assessment of macroeconomic conditions. But I think that it's important to try to convey the severity of the hardship and challenges that small businesses face. As we looked at the responses around the acute financial strain, around decrease in how long small businesses expect they can continue to operate if conditions remain the same, as well as a growing number of business owners who reported that they either cut their own wages or were not paying themselves at all in order to keep their businesses afloat — the reality on the ground is that small businesses continue to struggle to survive. They aren't bouncing back. They aren't seeing relief.

We chose the word "recession" because it's provocative, but also because it's something people can wrap their minds around. It is also used to indicate cause for real concern and thoughtful intervention.