The Roundup: South End, Let's Talk About This RV Ban

A

JC: The City would go out and conduct a census to determine what the population size is for folks living in their vehicles as a form of shelter, that would then be used as the basis for a permitting program, to which folks would be able to park their RVs or vehicles in designated spots overnight. But, by "overnight," really, we're talking about a six-hour window from midnight to 6 a.m. And then after that, they would have to leave and presumably go somewhere else for the day before they could return back to that safe place to sleep.

One of the many problems with this is that a one-time census is not going to capture the entire population. The City could conduct this census, and a group of folks, or even a single individual, could get an RV the day after the census ends, and they are permanently banned now from ever receiving the permit, which would allow them the opportunity to park somewhere safe and designated so they're not going to get ticketed or fined or impounded or towed, you know, further displaced. That raises serious concerns around due process for us, and this is something that we raised in our letter.