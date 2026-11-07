The Roundup: We Talk Election, From Firsts to Fights

A

CN: Yeah. So, we had a special election in D5, which is North Seattle, because Kathy Moore stepped down last year. The race has been called, Nilu Jenks won, and she was the more progressive in the race versus Julie Kang, who had lots of dark money supporting her. With that win, there are now four progressives on City Council versus five, we'll call them, "moderates."

So, at Dan Strauss' press conference, I asked him, "Are you going to wait for your vote to overturn Mayor Wilson's veto of the RV legislation?" Because he needs six votes to do that. No one has asked Jenks how she'd vote, but her campaign leaned progressive. But Dan Strauss said no, he's going to try to get it done as fast as possible.

He has from 5 to 30 days to act after the mayor signed the veto, which was Tuesday. So, in theory, he could wait until the election is certified and Jenks gets sworn in, but he said he won't wait.

I asked Rob Saka, and a reporter from The Stranger asked Rob Saka, if he was on Mayor Wilson's side on this. And he did not directly answer that question. Twice. He gave a very long answer that didn't have the words "yes" or "no" in it. But he was at the press conference, so I'm assuming it's a yes. But he didn't say that.

In my opinion, they should wait until the new D5 council member gets certified. That way, the voters have their newly elected representative in place to help decide what the city does moving forward.