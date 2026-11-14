The Roundup: More Cameras, More Problems. Mayor Wilson Says Yes to Surveillance

A

CC: First of all, there is no accountability. When that data is accessed, there's supposed to be a file number. It's supposed to be a paper trail behind that access. And right now, that system is just not established.

Also, and this came up in the report, there is no way the City of Seattle can ensure the vendor themselves, Axon , doesn’t share data. If you go to the company’s website, they don't hide it — they work with DHS, Border Patrol, FBI, ICE, even the U.S. military. They advertise those relationships on the website.

And then, there's no proper accounting of how many private sector cameras there are attached to systems. That needs to be way more transparent. Right now private businesses can opt in to sharing a network with the Real Time Crime Center, so SPD can access those cameras. That can lead to chilling effects for protesters. The public can also access these records through public records requests. So that means people who are fleeing various forms of violence, including domestic violence, would be at risk.

I could go on and on. But basically, there is no real accountability for a system that is predisposed to the most authoritarian ends of what government can do.