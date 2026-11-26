A

CC: I was talking to one of my youngsters, Tay, just the other day, and he reminded me — he was there Year 1, he was there in the program and played in the youth game. Now, he has his own family and plays in the adult game every year. I told him how hard it's been this year, and he reminded me that we have a whole new generation out there.

He inspired me. He encouraged me to switch it up for the new era. The kids are now adults, so we don't separate the games. Anyone can play on any day. If youth ask to play on the adult day, they can play. And last year, after girls started playing flag football in schools, we had more girls come out than ever. It's a new era.