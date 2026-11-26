The Roundup: How Rainier Beach Celebrates This Week
What's up, South End?
It's Thanksgiving this week, so I'm jumping into your inboxes a little early. And for a good reason: tradition.
I know people have different thoughts and feelings about the history of Thanksgiving, and I understand these family holidays can be tricky for some folks.
But in Rainier Beach, we have a tradition we can all celebrate. This week marks the 12th annual Turkey Bowl Week, and I caught up with the event's founder, Cortez Charles, for an update on this year's festivities.
Charles, like many of us, had a tough year. The event almost didn't happen. But it was the youth — who look forward to the football and turkey-sandwich making — who encouraged Charles to keep going.
For those who may not know, Turkey Bowl Week is an annual event where youth and community members spend a week doing service projects that's capped with Thanksgiving dinner and football games.
The whole event is free, including the turkey giveaway, community dinner, and all-ages football games. The dinner is at the Rainier Beach Community Center and the games will be at Rainier Beach High School.
I talked with Charles about keeping his family tradition going for over a decade, what's new this year, and why positive traditions like this one are so important to our community.
This interview has been lightly edited for length and clarity.
MD: Rainier Beach had a tough year in a lot of ways — the South End in general, especially our youth. How does it land on you knowing that this event, the week of service, the football, not only means so much to the youth, but also puts Rainier Beach in the headlines for a positive reason?
CC: Honestly, this has been a tough year personally and professionally for me and for our community. I wasn't sure that this Turkey Bowl was gonna happen this year. There were so many challenges back to back.
But through all that I found inspiration from knowing that we need tradition in South Seattle. If you can count how many traditions we have, we don't have enough. God gave me the vision to bring my family's tradition to the South End. If I were to fold now, what message would I be sending to the young people coming up?
MD: Every time I talk to you about this, you start with God, football, and family. But at this moment, I'm also thinking of the youth, who after 12 years are like an extended family. Some of them have had this event for their whole lives. How did you balance having a tough year personally, but knowing they would look to you for this tradition?
CC: I was talking to one of my youngsters, Tay, just the other day, and he reminded me — he was there Year 1, he was there in the program and played in the youth game. Now, he has his own family and plays in the adult game every year. I told him how hard it's been this year, and he reminded me that we have a whole new generation out there.
He inspired me. He encouraged me to switch it up for the new era. The kids are now adults, so we don't separate the games. Anyone can play on any day. If youth ask to play on the adult day, they can play. And last year, after girls started playing flag football in schools, we had more girls come out than ever. It's a new era.
MD: I know this starts Tuesday, but The Roundup goes out Wednesday morning. Can you tell me about the events Wednesday and Thursday?
CC: Wednesday, that will be the youth game and community dinner and an additional day of service, all at one location, and it will be at the Rainier Beach High School football field. We will be outside. We'll have tents. We'll have tables and chairs. The YMCA violence prevention team will be out there partnering with us and hosting three food trucks. Those trucks will feed 300 people, first come, first served. It's free and no sign-up is needed. No registration. Just come and we'll feed you. Thursday is the adult game, and as I said, youth are welcome too. We have referees and everything. We'll have trophies and celebrations. I encourage the community to come out.
MD: It's been 12 years. What has made you keep this going for that long?
CC: I love the South End, man. I love South Seattle, I love our city, and it's important to me to serve in this way. If I could do it all year long, I absolutely would. That's actually a goal I have. This is the foundation my uncles laid. Now it belongs to the whole community. It's a feeling that's hard to describe. Every year, I ask who is at the game for the first time, and when all those hands go up, I know we've made an impact.
MD: You've been holding it down for over a decade, but I know you have help. Seattle Parks and Rec is a partner. In the spirit of service and partnership, who else came out this year?
CC: Seattle Parks, Rainier Beach High School, Byrd Barr Place contributed the turkeys. Rainier Valley Food Bank, we had a team of folks over there helping with essential services. The Seattle Police Department will be there helping out and playing in the games. I'm excited for that partnership and normalizing that community engagement. Freedom Project is sending staff. Community Passageways is sending staff. We have the Buffalo Soldiers coming out for the first time, they're contributing hygiene and warming kits.
The community is coming together to make it happen.
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🦃 What We're Eating: Turkey Bowl Week
It's the 12th annual Turkey Bowl Week. That means a free turkey giveaway, free community dinner, and plenty of flag football.
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This is an abbreviated version of The Roundup newsletter. To get the entire newsletter, including a weekly list of events to check out and my shout-out to South End Gems, subscribe here. See you next week!
Mike Davis is the newsletter editor and Voices editor at the South Seattle Emerald. Born and raised in Seattle's South End, Mike is a longtime journalist who's covered everything from arts and culture to sports to politics.
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