The Roundup: Talkin' Turkey With Cortez Charles

A

CC: This year, the new addition is an expansion of honorees during the community dinner. We are honoring folks who have had a commitment to the community. We will be honoring the legacy of Rainier Beach High School football coach Corey Sampson. He will be honored with the "Turkey Bowl Beyond the Game Leadership Award."

The other award that we're presenting is the "Community Impact Award," through youth sports. This is for youth sports organizations who are intentional about showing up for our youth in a positive way. The Renton Rangers Youth Football and Cheer organization had an amazing year of being intentional and positive with youth, so we want to honor them. Moving forward, we will take nominations of teams to win this award, and the winners will be honored at our community dinner.