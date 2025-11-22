The Roundup: Talkin' Turkey With Cortez Charles
From the Editor
What's up, South End?
Today, I want to talk about football. No … I'm not going to jump on Sam Darnold throwing FOUR interceptions in the Seahawks loss to the L.A. Rams last week.
I want to talk about a local football game. One that has been in the South End for over a decade now.
Turkey Bowl Week has become a neighborhood staple. Founded by Cortez Charles, the event started as a traditional football game over Thanksgiving weekend.
Each year, Cortez would add something new to the event.
Now in its 11th year, the Turkey Bowl includes service events throughout November, service opportunities each month leading up to November, and, keeping with Cortez's own tradition, he's announcing a new addition.
I recently spoke with Cortez about this year's event, a reflection of its legacy, and what we can expect moving forward.
This interview has been lightly edited for length and clarity.
MD: Y'all have made it to year 11. What does it mean to you to have founded a community event that has this much longevity?
CC: It means a lot. I have a lot of gratitude in my heart for the community. For real, this doesn't happen without the commitments and contributions of community partnerships from the beginning. From the very first one, it took a lot of folks coming together to say, "Let's make this happen."
MD: This event started small and has grown into a huge monthlong series of events. There are now kids who have grown up here and been part of this their whole lives. What does that mean to you?
CC: Bro, you putting it that way, it humbles my heart even more. I've seen kids that participated day one in the youth football game, then transitioned to participate in the adult flag football game, and then watched another transition of them bringing their own kids and families to participate in the entire event. Bringing them to service projects, bringing them to the community dinner, just bringing them in. Seeing them with their own babies out there is so powerful to me. It gives me a surge of energy to come back.
MD: This year has been tough for a lot of reasons. We recently saw uncertainty with SNAP, and we've been hearing a lot about food shelters being stretched to, and even beyond, their limits. How important is your week of service this year?
CC: It always hits different when you're providing somebody food that is hungry. It always hits different when you're providing somebody something warm when they're cold. I always encourage folks who are deploying out to the service projects to be mindful. When going to a tiny home village or going to a shelter, be mindful and be sure to ask people there what is the highest need. We want to be able to provide whatever is the highest need right now. We can't predict the future. We're not miracle workers. But we are community members putting in the effort. So if people need warm socks, we bring socks. If it's gloves, we bring gloves. It takes a village, man, and we do it in the spirit of service.
MD: Every year we catch up with y'all, you announce something new. What's new this year?
CC: This year, the new addition is an expansion of honorees during the community dinner. We are honoring folks who have had a commitment to the community. We will be honoring the legacy of Rainier Beach High School football coach Corey Sampson. He will be honored with the "Turkey Bowl Beyond the Game Leadership Award."
The other award that we're presenting is the "Community Impact Award," through youth sports. This is for youth sports organizations who are intentional about showing up for our youth in a positive way. The Renton Rangers Youth Football and Cheer organization had an amazing year of being intentional and positive with youth, so we want to honor them. Moving forward, we will take nominations of teams to win this award, and the winners will be honored at our community dinner.
MD: Every year I talk to you, you always big-up and shout out all the partners that make this work. I know how important those partnerships are to you. I'm not asking you to name every single person or organization, but can you shout out a few?
CC: First and foremost, Seattle Parks and Recreation. We would not be able to make this thing happen without the support of the organization in which I represent and I work for as the late-night youth leadership coordinator. Then, the YMCA of Greater Seattle. Byrd Barr [Place] has been amazing with supporting our turkey giveaway. Rainier Beach High School and Foster High School. Foster High School's football team will be doing their own Bulldog Bowl on Sunday the 23rd, and I'm so excited about that. And the Fatherhood Accountability Movement and their leadership.
And you know what … shout out to you guys, shout out to the Emerald. You guys have covered this thing from day one, and I want to acknowledge that. Y'all care about our city, y'all care about our communities, and we appreciate how you guys are intentional to make sure that you reach out to get the word out about the Turkey Bowl every year. Much love and tell everybody to come get a plate.
🦃 Free turkey giveaway: Tuesday, Nov. 25, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Rainier Beach Community Center (8825 Rainier Ave. S.). Registration required; you can register here.
🍗 Free community dinner: Wednesday, Nov. 26, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Rainier Community Center (4600 38th Ave. S.).
For more information on football games and service opportunities, visit the Seattle Parks and Recreation website.
The Roundup Rundown
I'm proud to announce that the OG, the beloved elder, my former editor, and Emeraldite for life Lola E. Peters is back! Well, she never actually left, but it has been a while since we got one of these.
In her latest column, Lola breaks down the results of the mayoral election with an analysis you will only get from her. It's a great read, diving into the fork in the road we've found ourselves in politically and how we can navigate moving forward.
I also have an inside scoop that we will be getting more columns from Lola in the weeks ahead, so be on the look out.
This is big news in the South End: Columbia City's historic funeral home (on the corner of Rainier and Alaska) is up for sale.
Contributor Maya Tizon has the full story. About three months ago, the building caught fire due to arson. Now, the property is on the market after its owner said the repair costs are too expensive.
For all families with youth under 18: There is a free vaccination clinic offering all shots kids need for school on Saturday, Nov. 22, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Odessa Brown Children's Clinic in New Holly, 3839 S. Othello St., in the Lenny Wilkens Recreation Center on the first floor.
Editor Yuko Kodama reports the clinic will get kiddos all the shots required by Seattle Public Schools ahead of the Jan. 7 deadline.
I gave you the meat-and-potatoes. But Yuko reports that these clinics will provide more than just shots for the children. For the full details, read Yuko's latest reporting.
