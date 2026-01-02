Meet Rainmaker Caitlin Day
While the Emerald is on winter break, we're profiling some of our monthly Rainmaker donors.
The South Seattle Emerald’s coverage of kid-friendly events and activities, as well as everyday information about the South End, keeps Rainmaker Caitlin Day coming back to the publication.
Recently, there was an article about parking changes in Columbia City (where she lives with her wife and 7-year-old) and a tip about the upcoming solstice celebration at the Bonsai Museum in Federal Way.
“My wife and I have lived in South Seattle for about twelve years now, and we love the community and feel invested in the people here,” says Day, who became a Rainmaker in 2020. “The Emerald is journalism that is super local and written for the community by members of the community.”
Day is a primary care family doctor in Kent. She says she loves getting to know the babies she delivers as they grow. Some are even preteens now. So Day wants thoughtful and in-depth coverage about how policies and social issues impact the families she serves and the community she lives in.
She mentioned, for example, a few months ago, when the federal government shutdown threatened SNAP benefits.
“You could tell a lot of people were anxious, wondering if they were going to go hungry? Were they going to be able to get groceries? Was the Rainier Valley Food Bank going to run out of food?”
Those are the times when Day turns to the Emerald as a “trustworthy place to get information.” She says that’s particularly important at a time when her trust in other media outlets is waning. She says she used to think of sources like The Seattle Times and The New York Times as “reliable” but now finds herself often thinking, “That’s not a great take.”
“With the Emerald, the content feels honest and authentic, and I don’t have to worry that there are ulterior motives behind the coverage.”
Support nonprofit media serving the communities of South Seattle by becoming a monthly Emerald Rainmaker here.
Sarah Stuteville is a co-founder of the Seattle Globalist and a mental health counselor. She sits on the South Seattle Emerald's Board of Directors.