The Roundup: Vibe-Checking the Renton Rights Rally

While this isn't the typical scene of a protest — in fact, Alice doesn't call it a protest, she says it's a "rally" — the thing that stands out to me is the intent. The group started by taking a stand in the wake of George Floyd's murder, with rallies every Friday in support of Black Lives Matter and advocating against police violence. Then, it switched gears after Texas' Senate Bill 8 was passed in 2021, prohibiting abortions in the state after 6 weeks of gestational age, and this is when the group moved to Saturday rallies advocating for women's reproductive rights. Now, the rallies are a mix of all of the above, with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) becoming a more recent focal point.