The Roundup: When Standing Up Means Closing Up Shop

A

CA: I think there is always a spark, like something that pushes you over, but sometimes it's just the urgency of the times. We didn't post anything last week, and I think that was probably brewing up in me and wanting to understand what it is that we can really do. As a small-business owner, you are stewarding the fiscal health of your business for the sake of the people that you employ. So, a lot of that was on my mind as I was scrolling through my social media feed.

There were a lot of business owners saying a lot of different things. It was mixed. Then, I ran across a post from chef Eddie Huang over in New York, and he just was pretty clear about what this looks like in the "both/and." Like, what does it mean to fundraise? Is there a way to look at this other than through the lens of the amount of money you will lose? And at the same time, what is the value of saying yes [to joining the walkout]?

I don't know what it was, but running across his post just was that spark for me.