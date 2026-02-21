The Roundup: Behind the Scenes of the Tyran Stokes Experience

A

GN: I didn't know what to expect. Because you look at him, and he does not look like a kid. He's 6 foot 8. But then you talk to him, and it's like, "Oh, yeah, this is just a kid." That's not to say he isn't articulate — because he is. I think I was surprised that he and I didn't get tangled up in our generational language. One of the things I had asked him was about his playlist, and he listed off a bunch of songs on his calm playlist. And I was like, "Keisha Cole and Mary J. Blige? That's my music!" Then he starts listing off rappers, and I'm like, "I'm sorry. I only know the original ones, but not the contemporary ones."

So I think the takeaway is he's not what the public sees, which is like this villain every night because he's being heckled by student sections, even when playing at Rainier Beach. They turn out in full force. He's so much better than anyone that they played, or anyone in this area, that teams have resorted to so many different ways of trying to stop him, and most of it is trying to get into his head.

He's a caring kid. He's mentoring all his teammates. He's being patient with them. He looks after them, especially JJ Crawford, his little bro. So yeah, I think sitting down with him kind of cast a different light.