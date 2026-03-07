The Roundup: The Song You Need When Protesting ICE

The big news this week is that President Trump fired Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem .

Trump has tapped Republican Sen. Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma as Noem’s replacement. Noem had become the face of Trump’s deportation efforts and has come under scrutiny following the killings of U.S. citizens by ICE, including the two recent murders in Minneapolis.

Now, her reign is over, but it's not yet clear if any changes to immigration enforcement will come in the near future.

This is a topic that many Americans are grappling with and one place to look in these times for a bit of insight is the arts.

Local hip-hop artist Gabriel Teodros has a new song, Pow , which addresses the current state of affairs regarding ICE and immigration enforcement. The song is a clever flip of Goodie Mob’s mid 90s hit Cell Therapy .

I recently spoke with Teodros about his new song, what inspired him to write it now and if hip-hop can still be a soundtrack to revolution.

The interview has been lightly edited for length and clarity.