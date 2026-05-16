The Roundup: More on the Millionaires Tax Hand-Wringing

A

JB: When you look at these corporate moves, it has a lot to do with greed, more than anything else. It's also about trying to step away from the structures we have for a limited amount of power on behalf of workers through unions and through our state laws, which actually create some economic security for workers — for example, we have paid family medical leave 12 weeks for all workers. We have paid sick days for all workers. We have expanded Apple Health to 138% of the federal poverty level. Many states don't have any of that, and so that's the political climate that apparently is conducive to corporations like Starbucks, which says much more about them than it does about us.

In fact, Seattle had the fourth most population growth of any city in the country, which means that in some ways, we are maybe not thriving, but we're moving forward, and people are still coming here. We have a great concentration of intellectual, academic, and entrepreneurial capacity here. I know that you can run businesses here and be very prosperous, and a lot of businesses do.

I think what Starbucks is doing is what Boeing did — trying to flee to a culture and political economy in which workers have very little power, and in which racism has been very effective in dividing workers from each other.