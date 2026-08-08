The Roundup: What's Good? Come Say Hi in Hillman City!

A

IM: The Hillman City Neighborhood Association, which is kind of an old-fashioned name for what we do — it almost makes you think of "get off my lawn" or something, but that's very much not our mission. We have three shared objectives: The first is to support our local businesses, many of which are immigrant-owned or POC-owned. We don't have big corporations on our commercial strip. The second is to provide programming free where possible to the neighborhood, because South Seattle doesn't always get some of the big investments for cultural programming. And the third is to put Hillman City on the map. To create a cultural identity that makes Hillman City bigger than the sum of its parts, and we have great parts.

So, you take those three things, and we say, "Well, what is one thing you can do with all of that?" And the block party emerged. Sara and I jointly decided we wanted to activate the community, but all of this came from feedback we got from the community itself.