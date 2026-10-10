The Roundup: Why Would We Replace Route 7?

A

JJR: It was organized by the Nondrivers Alliance and the Transit Riders Union. Community members showed up, like people who ride the bus, leaders from a few community organizations, and a few current and potential politicians. Rebecca Saldaña and Toshiko Hasegawa came; they're candidates for the King County Council seat that represents the South End. Kelabe Tewolde was there; he's running for the 37th Legislative District, the House seat. And then City Councilmember Alexis Mercedes Rinck [was there].

I personally got to see which stops could potentially be eliminated, and I think for people who don't take the bus a lot, it's hard to imagine how long of a distance the potential stops could be. For someone who has a disability or is older, or even a family who has a stroller, walking those longer distances can be really challenging, especially along Rainier Avenue, because there are a lot of infrastructure improvements that need to happen. The sidewalks are uneven, and it can really be hard for a lot of people to navigate.

A lot of what I'm hearing from people is that they're confused about this proposal. It's a very important line, and even aside from the nostalgia aspect, it's the second-most-used bus line in the entire county. Over 11,000 people use it every day. So people were confused about why this was happening.