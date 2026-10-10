The Roundup: Why Would We Replace Route 7?
What's up, South End?
When I was growing up, I had the key to the city.
Anywhere I needed to go, the 7 had my back. I remember when a ride cost less than a dollar. Basketball practice, teen dances at Rainier Vista Boys & Girls Club, Teen Late Night — back when you could run a few games at Rainier Community Center, then hop the 7 and get games in at Rainier Beach.
Then I grew up. My first job was at NikeTown downtown. Guess which bus I used to get there? That's right, the 7.
And it's not just me. The 7 is the second-most-used bus route in King County.
When I learned from Emerald contributor Jacquelyn Jimenez Romero that there were plans on the table to end Route 7 in favor of a RapidRide line in 2032, I was confused. Who would this serve? Who asked for this?
The proposal would eliminate over 20 stops — in the South End — and would make the bus come less frequently.
My mind goes to the seniors, the students, the workers in our community who are not simply commuting downtown, but using transit to get to places within the neighborhood. How can that happen if 20 stops disappear? Are the elderly or differently abled folks supposed to walk a mile to access a bus stop?
The 7 is more than a bus line; for many in our community, it's a lifeline.
This week, I spoke with Jacquelyn about this proposal. She went on a ride-along on the 7, with elected officials and community members, to see the stops that would be eliminated and speak with some of the South Enders who would be impacted.
This interview has been lightly edited for length and clarity.
MD: You've been following this proposal to replace the 7. Can you briefly tell us what has happened and where we are in the process?
JJR: The proposal essentially has the goal of making buses faster and more reliable, and comes from King County's intention to improve bus services overall. So RapidRides are becoming more and more popular in King County. The South Seattle RapidRide line was proposed in 2019 and delayed due to the pandemic. The project picked back up in August. Right now, we're at the phase where King County Metro is presenting it to King County Council. So, essentially, they're going to go to the Council and present what's called an alignment ordinance, and they're briefing the Council on the most updated project that they have. It'll also be an opportunity for community members to go to King County Council and share their thoughts on what they think about the project, and there could potentially be a vote in November about whether King County Council actually fully approves this project or not.
MD: I heard the RapidRide line does two things simultaneously — runs less frequently than the 7 and has 20 less stops. This true? If so, how can Metro call this more efficient?
JJR: Yes. I think that's the question that a lot of community members have. I think that's the big question on whether this project actually makes sense for the South End, and community members certainly don't think so. I think these are part of the concerns that community members and advocacy organizations are bringing up to the Council. Everyone appreciates the investment, but they're not sure it makes sense.
MD: I saw the video of you on this ride-along. Can you tell me who organized it, who attended, and what you learned from community members?
JJR: It was organized by the Nondrivers Alliance and the Transit Riders Union. Community members showed up, like people who ride the bus, leaders from a few community organizations, and a few current and potential politicians. Rebecca Saldaña and Toshiko Hasegawa came; they're candidates for the King County Council seat that represents the South End. Kelabe Tewolde was there; he's running for the 37th Legislative District, the House seat. And then City Councilmember Alexis Mercedes Rinck [was there].
I personally got to see which stops could potentially be eliminated, and I think for people who don't take the bus a lot, it's hard to imagine how long of a distance the potential stops could be. For someone who has a disability or is older, or even a family who has a stroller, walking those longer distances can be really challenging, especially along Rainier Avenue, because there are a lot of infrastructure improvements that need to happen. The sidewalks are uneven, and it can really be hard for a lot of people to navigate.
A lot of what I'm hearing from people is that they're confused about this proposal. It's a very important line, and even aside from the nostalgia aspect, it's the second-most-used bus line in the entire county. Over 11,000 people use it every day. So people were confused about why this was happening.
MD: Why can't we have the RapidRide line and the traditional 7? Why is this an either-or situation?
JJR: That is a question a lot people have for the Executive and the Council. Why can't we have both? A lot of people mentioned the importance of the 7 in terms of navigating Rainier Valley and getting to important places, like grocery stores, pharmacies, and businesses. A lot of people use it in the South End without going downtown.
The Roundup Rundown
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🏛️ Need-to-Know Politics
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🍏 Community News
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🖼️ Today's the Day: 2026 King County District 2 Election Forum
On Oct. 10, the Emerald will host a forum to introduce the community to the two candidates looking to represent the South End on the King County Council.
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This is an abbreviated version of The Roundup newsletter. To get the entire newsletter, including a weekly list of events to check out and my shout-out to South End Gems, subscribe here. See you next week!
Mike Davis is the newsletter editor and Voices editor at the South Seattle Emerald. Born and raised in Seattle's South End, Mike is a longtime journalist who's covered everything from arts and culture to sports to politics.
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