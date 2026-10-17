The Roundup: Route 7 or RapidRide? Zahilay Weighs In

A

GZ: It can and should serve everyone. No one should be left behind. Not our seniors. Not people with disabilities. Not people who want local access. And not commuters. And that is a conversation that's ongoing to make sure that it does serve all of our communities.

I would not be supporting this if I didn't think it was going to be a better experience for everyone. A RapidRide R is going to have more dependable buses. It's going to have safer ways to reach the bus because of all of the infrastructure improvements that come with RapidRide. We know that a lot of parts of Rainier are treacherous, and so the better lighting, better sidewalks, better access is something that's going to be better for everyone. We're going to have more comfortable places to sit and wait. We're going to have signals that tell people when the bus is coming. The bus timing between each bus is going to be more reliable because it's going to be managed through a better system.

And, in terms of stop consolidation, I definitely hear people are wanting to preserve stops that they rely on. And because of that feedback, we've already added back in a couple of stops to the updated proposal, and I want to continue hearing from people.

I would also note that the stop consolidation piece really resonates with me, and that's why we've taken certain actions, and then we will continue to take actions. But the kind of blanket Route 7 romanticization that is happening is also not fair or accurate, in my view. You know, this is the route that I grew up taking, and until this RapidRide conversation started happening, it wasn't this kind of blanket romanticizing that was happening. Route 7 has had its fair share of issues.