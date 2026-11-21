The Roundup: How That SNL 'Sister' Skit Hit Home
What's up, South End?
My social media feed has been on fire with clips and updates about Grand Theft Auto VI. It's becoming a pop-culture phenomenon. I saw a report that it outearned Taylor Swift's record-breaking Eras Tour, which made a whopping $2 billion, in just one day.
But that's not the social media stir that I want to bring to your attention.
Over the years — like many of you, I assume — my consumption of the legendary sketch comedy series Saturday Night Live has been limited to the clips fed to me by my X or Instagram algorithm.
A recent clip from SNL entered my feed last week, and I think it deserves a broader conversation. In the now-viral sketch, titled "Sister," the comics poke fun at a topic all too familiar for many Americans: elder care.
The bit opens with a man caring for his aging father. He notes that it's important to get his dear-old dad the best care possible. And, as a bonus, he found a way to get it for the ever-so-economical price of free by turning to an affordable product: sister.
As in, his own sister. What ensues is a hilarious rip on the phenomenon of sisters becoming the primary caretakers of elder parents as brothers not only offer little help, but sometimes undermine the efforts of said sister. It's funny — and uncomfortably true.
My father was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year. I have an older sister and a younger brother, and we've rallied to help care for our dad. I've learned firsthand how hard elder care can be and how important it is for families to work together. But I also found this skit, which I of course shared, hilarious.
Laughing in a time of grief is cathartic in itself, but this skit has also done something equally important. It has made people talk. I have friends in situations similar to mine, and as we all watched the clip, it led all of us into conversations around care and responsibility.
I was also led to a conversation with another Emerald journalist who has experience in elder care. Our executive editor, Florangela Davila, has cared for multiple aging relatives, including her mother.
This week, I reflected on the skit with Florangela. We talked about laughter in times of pain and how she responded to the viral sketch, and she gave me a few tips for caretaking that I'd like to share with all of you.
This interview has been lightly edited for length and clarity.
MD: I know you were just doing caretaking for a relative recently. How did this skit land on you? Did you laugh the first time you saw it?
FD: Yes. I had heard people reacting to it on social media, and I hadn't seen it because I hadn't seen SNL yet this week, but I knew it would hit hard. Usually, the algorithm gives me caregiving things because of my history. And I saw and just laughed. SNL is spot on. I'm not surprised. It makes you squirm because you're reminded about the sexism that's been there. I know a lot of people in my world that are going through this right now.
MD: Do you have siblings? I know you just did some caretaking. Are you someone's sister?
FD: I'm a little unique because I'm an only child. So the burden, or the responsibility, fell on me regardless. But I know a lot of other women who are in similar situations or have been caretakers. And when I think about it, I also know men. I think you hit a certain age when you definitely are that demographic. When your parents are getting older, and being old, no matter how healthy you are, it requires an extra pair of hands, without a doubt.
MD: That's fair. I have an older sister and a younger brother. So now with our dad, we're definitely all trying to do as much as we can. My sister is nine years older than me, and it's kind of weird, because I really have seen her as a caretaker — I mean, she used to take care of me. But I did wonder if she would find that skit funny. My big takeaway here is that seeing this and being able to laugh felt really good. And it led to important conversations. For a lot of people. Can you talk a little bit about your experience? Who you cared for?
FD: I had a mom and two older sisters of my mom, so two aunts, and the three of them lived together. One aunt didn't need full-time caregiving, although I was her translator and her advocate when she was in the hospital, but my mom and other aunt both needed caregiving, and they ended up each separately in hospice at home. And I was doing the math, and that was about 15 months total between the two of them, where I was a full-time caregiver living with them, and I also took them through hospice.
So, I think the point that you mentioned about laughing, I think that is a really much-needed thing. I think why the sketch also hits so hard is that it's a very lonely thing, caregiving. And going through it, whether it's a serious illness or aging, is such a mental thing. It's hard to explain it to people who haven't gone through it.
MD: Do you have any tips or any resources that you came across along the way that could help people who may be in this same situation?
FD: Sure. There are two accessories that are helpful when your family members are older. One is a collapsible wheelchair that is lightweight and can fit in your car. That was a godsend. The other one was a type of clothing, I think it's called accessible clothing, that allows you to just put arms in and they snap in the back. Buttons become really hard, not just for the person that has arthritis or wherever, but if you're the caregiver trying to button somebody else's pajamas, it can be really hard. There's also a tool that helps people get in and out of the car.
I would also encourage caregivers to strengthen their core. You have to build your stomach muscles because it helps your back. Your back is the physical muscle that really takes on a lot because you're lifting, you're bending over. Whether the person is in bed or in a chair, there's that angle, and it's hard on your body.
The biggest tip is: You can always find community. I think as soon as you start talking about caregiving in your circle, you'll find someone else who's going through the same thing. It feels like sometimes we keep this challenge hidden from other people. I don't know why. Maybe because there aren't enough conversations about it, and that's the beauty of the skit. It's putting it out there.
I had a co-worker in a newsroom once that was a new parent. She was very open about the challenges of adapting to becoming a parent and also juggling her job. I was really impressed by that. I feel like we should do more talking about the caregiving we do for our elders, because it is equally challenging, and it shouldn't be something that stays hidden.
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Mike Davis is the newsletter editor and Voices editor at the South Seattle Emerald. Born and raised in Seattle's South End, Mike is a longtime journalist who's covered everything from arts and culture to sports to politics.
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