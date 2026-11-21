A

FD: Sure. There are two accessories that are helpful when your family members are older. One is a collapsible wheelchair that is lightweight and can fit in your car. That was a godsend. The other one was a type of clothing, I think it's called accessible clothing, that allows you to just put arms in and they snap in the back. Buttons become really hard, not just for the person that has arthritis or wherever, but if you're the caregiver trying to button somebody else's pajamas, it can be really hard. There's also a tool that helps people get in and out of the car.

I would also encourage caregivers to strengthen their core. You have to build your stomach muscles because it helps your back. Your back is the physical muscle that really takes on a lot because you're lifting, you're bending over. Whether the person is in bed or in a chair, there's that angle, and it's hard on your body.

The biggest tip is: You can always find community. I think as soon as you start talking about caregiving in your circle, you'll find someone else who's going through the same thing. It feels like sometimes we keep this challenge hidden from other people. I don't know why. Maybe because there aren't enough conversations about it, and that's the beauty of the skit. It's putting it out there.

I had a co-worker in a newsroom once that was a new parent. She was very open about the challenges of adapting to becoming a parent and also juggling her job. I was really impressed by that. I feel like we should do more talking about the caregiving we do for our elders, because it is equally challenging, and it shouldn't be something that stays hidden.